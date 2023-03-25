Cinderella Dress Day returns, thousands find dress for prom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Prom is a special event that only happens once a year and the Cinderella Dress Day is there to make sure no girl misses out.

The Fort Wayne Medical Society Alliance put on its annual Cinderella dress day.

The event allows girls to get everything they may need for prom.

Each girl from grades 7 to 12 where able to take two dresses, shoes, and jewelry home with them.

Stylists were on hand to give girls makeovers and volunteers were on hand to help alter dresses.

Before girls looked at gowns, they attended an age-appropriate health information fair.

“As an individual with limited means growing up, I always had to borrow a dress,” Cinderella Dress Day Co-Chair Jennifer Garrison said. “Everyone deserves to have that Cinderella moment and times are just getting harder and harder to find the means to get dresses and we are so honored to provide this to the community.”

This was the 21st year of the event.

Officials say this was their biggest year to date with more than a thousand girls finding dresses. If you have any gently used prom dresses you can donate them to Peerless Cleaners in Fort Wayne.

