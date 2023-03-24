Woman charged, warrant issued in drunk driving crash that injured two Bluffton teens

Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash Thursday night.(Adams County Sheriff's Office)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADAMS COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A 41-year-old Bluffton woman is now facing charges in an alleged drunk driving crash that left two teenagers injured in Adams County earlier this month.

Police say the crash happened on March 9 near the intersection of S.R. 124 and C.R. 700 W in Adams County. Officers say Christen Gerber failed to yield at the intersection, colliding with a black Chevy Impala. A 17-year-old in the Impala was left in critical condition and a 16-year-old who was also in the car was seriously hurt.

Online court records show Gerber is currently charged with two counts of causing serious bodily injury while driving intoxicated.

A warrant was issued for her arrest on Friday, March 24.

