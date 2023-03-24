Southwood’s Cinderella Story to Class 1A State Title game
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - The path to a state title game isn’t always a straight one.
The Southwood Knights (15-12) started their season with five straight losses, but their relentless never-say-die mentality and tenacious defense, eventually, led to one of the more improbable state title runs in IHSAA history.
Winners in eight straight games, first-year head coach Christian Perry will bring the Knights to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their first state title game, since 2018, against Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.