Southwood’s Cinderella Story to Class 1A State Title game

WABASH, Ind. (WPTA) - The path to a state title game isn’t always a straight one.

The Southwood Knights (15-12) started their season with five straight losses, but their relentless never-say-die mentality and tenacious defense, eventually, led to one of the more improbable state title runs in IHSAA history.

Winners in eight straight games, first-year head coach Christian Perry will bring the Knights to Gainbridge Fieldhouse for their first state title game, since 2018, against Indianapolis Lutheran (19-7) on Saturday at 10:30 a.m.

