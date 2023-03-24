Programs help fight drug epidemic, brings Huntington County community together

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Huntington County has seen a dramatic increase in deadly overdoses over the years. Community leaders are looking to decrease those numbers by adding more resources to help those in need.

“It’s not just Huntington,” said Robert Knorr, executive director and founder of the Harmony Home in Huntington. “It’s everywhere. In my opinion Huntington is no different than Fort Wayne or even a small town like Warren. The drugs are real. "

Harmony Home has a 12-step program allowing men struggling with addiction to live in a home, get help and learn basic skills to get them back into society and the community.

Covering the living room walls inside the house are 31 framed pictures, one for each of the men who graduated from the Harmon Home program.

“I really didn’t know if we’d have these many graduates or not,” Knorr said. “It’s awesome.”

Knorr understands how hard recovery is. He struggled with his sobriety for years and saw a need in the community as other men struggled with alcohol and drugs.

“I know God has changed my life,” Knorr said. “Before my recovery it was all about me and if I wasn’t getting something out of it, I wasn’t doing it and now I’m completely opposite. I love it. This keeps me sober.”

Harmony Home has grown from one house to three since opening five years ago. In total the three-home house 36 beds. Even though the third house just opened March 20, Knorr said that they will soon reach capacity.

“It’s a sad thing but I’m glad that we are here to meet the need,” Knorr said. “It’s something that is needed. The opioid epidemic isn’t going away anytime soon or ever and this is a community problem.”

Participants and organizers stand outside of the Harmony Home in Huntington. (WPTA Staff)

Looking at the numbers the need for drug rehabilitation has grown across Huntington County.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, from 2017 to 2021 overdose deaths jumped 950% in Huntington County.

Huntington’s overdose death rate in 2021 was almost 40% higher than the state average.

In 2022 Huntington County had 15 overdose deaths, and the number of overdoses was in the hundreds.

Huntington County Health Commissioner Dr. Matthew Pflieger said 23 overdoses have been reported in the county this year.

To help, the Huntington County Sherriff’s department brought back the D.A.R.E Program to elementary schools in the county. The program teaches 5th graders about the dangers of drug and alcohol.

On Thursday, county and city police officers attended Roanoke Elementary’s D.A.R.E. graduation. Students gathered in the school’s cafeteria and learned more about the county’s K9 deputies.

“It starts at a young age,” Huntington County Chief Deputy Chad Hammel said. “Some people say we need to start them in school. I would like to see the family start (drug awareness) at home. We want them to start from young at home and at school.”

Roanoke Elementary students participate in D.A.R.E. graduation. (WPTA Staff)

Over the years departments and the state have seen overdose numbers climb and the age of kids trying drugs for the first time getting younger.

With the increase in drug overdoses and cases, Hammel says the department has increased training for officers, have two K9 officers on road patrol and officers carry NARCAN to help those overdosing.

“We’ve spent somewhere around $30,000 on those tools,” Hammel said. “To help keep the community safe and go after the drug dealers.”

The department has also developed programs at the jail to help repeat offenders. Some of those programs include Moral Recognition Therapy, Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous and has restarted church services at the jail.

“We talked many times and had many conversations,” Hammel said. “Arresting our way out of it probably not likely. We are going to keep doing what we do and pushing recovery.”

Currently the jail is in the process of launching the Jail Chemical Addition Program otherwise known as J-CAP. The program would allow inmates with substance abuse problems, to receive treatment while in jail. Participants are separated from others in the jail population and are house together.

“There are several other counties doing this program,” Hammel said. “It will be a 16-week program with very specific curriculum and the people will literally work together and bring each other up. We are looking forward to that starting this year.”

Officials acknowledged it’s a community issue that impacts everyone and deserves everyone’s attention.

“When they use in using, and, using, and using, they mess up their chemicals so much that now we have a mental health crisis on our hands,” Hammel said. “It’s like the pyramid affect crumbling down.”

The county also created an Opioid Task Force to help combat the drug epidemic.

If you are struggling with drug or alcohol there is help. You can dial 211 to hear about resources in your area.

There are also a number of organizations that are willing to provide support and resources:

Inspiration Ministries

Place of Grace

Huntington House

Grace & Mercy Transitional Housing

Ground Zero

True Purpose

Bowen Center

Shepherd’s House

Choices

13 Step House

Oxford House

Parkview Behavioral Health

Landmark Recovery

Celebrate Recovery

