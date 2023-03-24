Police searching for missing Eaton teen dispel rumors regarding search findings

14-year-old Scottie Morris has been missing out of Eaton since March 16.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Eaton Police Department took to Facebook Friday morning to shutdown false claims they say are circulating about the search for missing teen Scottie Morris.

Police say the claim that human remains were found Thursday evening are false. They say crews were dispatched to an “area of interest” that evening, but no remains were located.

They say the search for the missing 14-year-old continues Friday. Scottie was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts, and black tennis shoes. A Silver Alert was then issued for Scottie the evening of March 17.

BACKGROUND: Police searching for Eaton teen request surveillance video from area residents

The Eaton community gathered Thursday evening to hold a candlelight vigil for Scottie as the search entered its seventh day. Teresa Wilkerson, one of the organizers of the vigil, says they wanted to provide a space for comfort and togetherness. Hear more from her here.

Again, anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-396-3297, 911, or call the non-emergency line for police dispatch at 765-747-7878.

Scottie Vigil
Scottie Vigil(WPTA)

