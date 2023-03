FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Purdue Fort Wayne volleyball’s Mark Frazier fired home a career-high 19 kills to go with 13 digs as the Mastodons edged out McKendree at the Gates Center on Thursday night.

PFW’s Jon Diedrich added 14 kills.

The Mastodons next visit Lewis on Saturday, before hosting Quincy on Thursday, March 30 at 7 p.m.

