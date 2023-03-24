National organization helping in search for missing Eaton teen

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been more than a week since 14-year-old Scottie Morris went missing in Eaton, Indiana. A national organization is now helping in his search.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a nationwide organization that helps raise awareness for missing children. Director of case management Leemie Kahng-Sofer says they help law enforcement agencies spread information about those missing children. She says that includes making posters, helping family members, or even creating aerial maps to help police in their search efforts.

Kahng-Sofer says the more people can share images and information about those missing children, like Scottie, the closer they could be to coming home. Listen to 21Alive reporter Karli VanCleave’s conversation with her in the video above.

They say the search for the missing 14-year-old continues Friday. Scottie was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts, and black tennis shoes. A Silver Alert was then issued for Scottie the evening of March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-396-3297, 911, or call the non-emergency line for police dispatch at 765-747-7878.

