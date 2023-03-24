National organization helping in search for missing Eaton teen

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been more than a week since 14-year-old Scottie Morris went missing in Eaton, Indiana. A national organization is now helping in his search.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children is a nationwide organization that helps raise awareness for missing children. Director of case management Leemie Kahng-Sofer says they help law enforcement agencies spread information about those missing children. She says that includes making posters, helping family members, or even creating aerial maps to help police in their search efforts.

Kahng-Sofer says the more people can share images and information about those missing children, like Scottie, the closer they could be to coming home. Listen to 21Alive reporter Karli VanCleave’s conversation with her in the video above.

They say the search for the missing 14-year-old continues Friday. Scottie was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts, and black tennis shoes. A Silver Alert was then issued for Scottie the evening of March 17.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 765-396-3297, 911, or call the non-emergency line for police dispatch at 765-747-7878.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large piece of metal flew through his...
Truck driver hurt after chunk of metal flies through windshield on I-69
Couple rescued after getting stuck in high water at Monroeville and Whittern roads.
Couple rescued after getting stuck in high water in Allen County
Heavily armed police prepare to enter a home believed to be housing a man wanted on numerous...
Police surround home in search of ‘high risk’ suspect
Jefferson Pointe
Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe
FILE PHOTO - The Kendallville Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit pills that...
Kendallville police alert residents of ‘extremely dangerous’ synthetic pills

Latest News

Grant County OB-GYN ‘danger to public’ after reports say he photographed, assaulted patients
Grant County OB-GYN ‘danger to public’ after reports say he photographed, assaulted patients
National organization helping in search for missing Eaton teen
Estimated autism prevalence 2023
Expert: Uptick in autism diagnosis may be linked to greater awareness
Officials with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office say they were called to the scene of a crash...
Woman charged, warrant issued in drunk driving crash that injured two Bluffton teens