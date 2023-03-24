Majic 95.1 hosting radiothon to benefit Ronald McDonald House Friday

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Majic 95.1 is hosting a 12-hour radiothon at Parkview Regional Medical Center to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana Friday.

Their goal is to raise $25,000 by 6 p.m. Friday. They say all the money raised will directly benefit the families and programs supported by the Ronald McDonald House.

Andy Beckman of Majic 95.1′s Andy & Kat in the Morning says he’s most excited to share the mission of the Ronald McDonald House and the stories of the families whose lives have been changed by it.

If you are interested in donating, they say the easiest way is to text, “HOUSE” to 56651. You can also donate here.

