Local Vietnam Veterans to be honored for Nat. Vietnam Vets Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Organizers with the Vietnam National Memorial Shrine and Museum say they will be holding a tribute event this weekend.

According to organizers, the museum will be honoring all local Vietnam Veterans whose names are engraved on the Vietnam Wall at 2122 O’Day Rd. on Saturday, March 25 at 11 a.m.

Though National Vietnam Veterans Day is March 29th, officials say they are holding the event Saturday so more veterans and their families can attend.

The event will begin with the reading of a prayer, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem.

Vietnam Veteran and former Chief Warrant Officer Jeff Goshert will speak at the event, followed by 12 veterans from the local area, who will read the names of all Allen County soldiers and veterans from surrounding counties.

Event coordinators also say in honor of Women’s History Month, all eight women nurses who served will have their names read by retired Air Force Nurse Teresa Collins.

They say wreaths will be placed at the Vietnam Wall, and the ceremony will conclude with the playing of the taps.

For more information on the tribute, visit the museum’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.