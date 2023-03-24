Linda Likes It: Dare to Dream Youth Ranch

By Linda Jackson
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:13 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Dare to Dream Youth Ranch is a non-profit in Allen County focused on creating bonds between children and horses in order to help build character and, in some cases, heal a hurting heart, mind, or soul.

Evening anchor Linda Jackson saw their meaningful logo recently and visited the ranch to learn more.

Here’s this week’s edition of “Linda Likes It.”

