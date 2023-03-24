Grant County OB-GYN ‘danger to public’ after reports say he photographed, assaulted patients

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An investigation into a Grant County OB-GYN and former Grant County Health Officer is underway after a petition was filed to have the doctor’s medical license suspended.

Back in January, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita filed an initial petition to the Indiana Medical Licensing Board asking for the suspension of Dr. William David Moore. According to the petition, one of Moore’s former patients accused the doctor of sexually assaulting her during an examination and taking photographs of her private area without consent.

Patient A says she first started to see Moore in 2017 when she said he touched her inappropriately. She then switched providers and had her husband attend subsequent appointments.

She says she later returned to Moore’s office in April of 2022 while she was pregnant because her previous provider was located “too far away”. Documents say this was the first exam her husband was not present for. She says she was alone in an exam room with Moore when she says he sexually assaulted her and took inappropriate photographs on his phone.

After the appointment, the patient made a report to the Indiana State Police.

In December, the patient made a Facebook post on her private page sharing her experiences with the doctor and at least 20 to 25 women contacted her. Investigators say she “did not personally know any of the women who have contacted her.”

The petition also includes interviews with other victims and a nurse at Marion General Hospital with similar stories. Rokita was quoted in the document saying Moore was a “clear and immediate danger to the public.”

In January, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board suspended Moore’s license for 90 days.

With the suspension, Moore left the position of Grant County Health Officer on January 26, 2023. A new health officer has since taken over Moore’s role.

On Thursday, the Indiana Medical Licensing Board extended Moore’s suspension. His medical license is now suspended until June 2023.

21Alive reached out to the Attorney General, who gave the following statement:

“One of the important roles of the Office of the Attorney General is to ensure licensed professionals act according to and follow the law. In this case, the doctor did not and failed his patients. Instead, Dr. Moore violated his patients and their rights. The Medical Licensing Board made the right decision to suspend Dr. Moore’s license previously and has determined that his suspension shall be extended another ninety days. The actions taken protect consumers and is a step in the right direction for closure for the victims. The consumer protection division is continuing their investigation into the actions of Dr. Moore.”

Moore was a physician at Women’s HealthCare LLC in Marion for 28 years. With his license suspended, he is currently not practicing.

On his website, Moore announced his retirement from practicing medicine after 44 years in December of 2022. In part, the statement said, “after my retirement, I will not be licensed to practice medicine.”

Since the accusation, other women have come forth accusing the doctor of similar acts.

The law firm of Wagner Reese is representing the patients of Dr. Moore and took to their Facebook page calling for patients to come forward with claims. They say if you or someone you know had an inappropriate encounter with Moore or are a former patient who is concerned, contact the office at 765-204-1411 or visit their website.

The Indiana State Police say this is an active investigation with the Attorney General’s office.

No criminal charges have been filed at this time. Once the investigation is complete, it will be turned over to the Grant County Prosecutor’s Office to determine potential charges.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.