FW Philharmonic to play for the first time Friday since strike

Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they will be performing at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of Swan Lake March 24-26 at the Arts United Center.

Though this would not be a part of their official 2022-2023 season, this marks the comeback of the philharmonic players since their months-long strike that started in early December 2022.

Officials say the first Swan Lake performance is set for Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. They also say there will be two shows on March 25, with a 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performance, and the final performance on March 26 at 2 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will resume its 2022-2023 season on Thursday, April 13, with Bach in the Barn.

