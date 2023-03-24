FW Philharmonic to play for the first time Friday since strike

(Fort Wayne Philharmonic)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne Philharmonic superfans, you might want to be standing up when you see this.

Officials with the Fort Wayne Philharmonic say they will be performing at the Fort Wayne Ballet’s performances of Swan Lake March 24-26 at the Arts United Center.

Though this would not be a part of their official 2022-2023 season, this marks the comeback of the philharmonic players since their months-long strike that started in early December 2022.

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne Philharmonic musicians go on strike amid contract negotiations

Officials say the first Swan Lake performance is set for Friday, March 24, at 7:30 p.m. They also say there will be two shows on March 25, with a 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. performance, and the final performance on March 26 at 2 p.m.

The Fort Wayne Philharmonic will resume its 2022-2023 season on Thursday, April 13, with Bach in the Barn.

Organizers say tickets are still available, and people can save $10 on a ticket with the promotion code MUSIC. To purchase one, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Grant County OB-GYN ‘danger to public’ after reports say he photographed, assaulted patients

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Taylor Williams
The Indiana Attorney General and the Indiana State Police are looking into claims a Grant County doctor sexually assaulted and took pictures of their private areas.

News

Police searching for missing Eaton teen dispel rumors regarding search findings

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Eaton Police Department took to Facebook Friday morning to shutdown false claims they say are circulating about the search for missing teen Scottie Morris.

News

Majic 95.1 hosting radiothon to benefit Ronald McDonald House Friday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
Majic 95.1 is hosting a 12-hour radiothon at Parkview Regional Medical Center to benefit the Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana Friday.

News

Liz Braden's Friday morning forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

Latest News

Community

Local Vietnam Veterans to be honored for Nat. Vietnam Vets Day

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Organizers with the Vietnam National Memorial Shrine and Museum say they will be holding a tribute event this weekend.

Special Segments

Linda Likes It: Dare to Dream Youth Ranch

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Linda Jackson
Dare to Dream Youth Ranch is a non-profit in Allen County focused on creating bonds between children and horses in order to help build character and, in some cases, heal a hurting heart, mind or soul.

News

Programs help fight drug epidemic, brings Huntington County community together

Updated: 9 hours ago
21Alive News at 11

News

Linda Likes It: Dare to Dream Youth Ranch

Updated: 9 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

PFW volleyball strings together another 3-2 over McKendree

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Chris Ryan
Purdue Fort Wayne’s Mark Frazier fired home a career-high 19 kills to go with 13 digs as the Mastodons edged out McKendree at the Gates Center on Thursday night.

News

Purdue Fort Wayne volleyball beats McKendree 3-2 at Gates Center

Updated: 14 hours ago