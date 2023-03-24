Eaton neighbors hold prayer vigil for missing teen

EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been an emotional week for people in Eaton, as the search for 14-year-old Scottie Morris continues.

As the one week mark passes, the small town tried to process feelings and emotions.

“This family is devastated,” Teresa Wilkerson said. “I can’t even imagine a sweet child, any child, being lost.”

Wilkerson, one of the organizers of the vigil, says they wanted to provide a space for comfort and togetherness.

“We want to convey to them how much love we have for them,” Wilkerson said. “Not to condemn, not to hurt, but to heal.”

On the damp Spring evening, the only thing neighbors were clutching tighter than their flickering candles was hope.

“You are loved by this community, and the world, and the world, bud,” Wilkerson said. “Come home.”

Wilkerson delivered a message from the family to the community tonight, saying they appreciate the love and support they’ve received and for everyone to continue praying for Scottie’s return.

