Eaton neighbors hold prayer vigil for missing teen

By Alex Null
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - It’s been an emotional week for people in Eaton, as the search for 14-year-old Scottie Morris continues.

RELATED: Police searching for Eaton teen request surveillance video from area residents

As the one week mark passes, the small town tried to process feelings and emotions.

“This family is devastated,” Teresa Wilkerson said. “I can’t even imagine a sweet child, any child, being lost.”

Wilkerson, one of the organizers of the vigil, says they wanted to provide a space for comfort and togetherness.

“We want to convey to them how much love we have for them,” Wilkerson said. “Not to condemn, not to hurt, but to heal.”

On the damp Spring evening, the only thing neighbors were clutching tighter than their flickering candles was hope.

“You are loved by this community, and the world, and the world, bud,” Wilkerson said. “Come home.”

Wilkerson delivered a message from the family to the community tonight, saying they appreciate the love and support they’ve received and for everyone to continue praying for Scottie’s return.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Pointe
Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Heavily armed police prepare to enter a home believed to be housing a man wanted on numerous...
Police surround home in search of ‘high risk’ suspect
A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large piece of metal flew through his...
Truck driver hurt after chunk of metal flies through windshield on I-69
FWPD says one person is in critical condition following a crash involving two buses Wednesday...
One critically injured in crash with Citilink buses in downtown Fort Wayne

Latest News

Purdue Fort Wayne's Mark Frazier leads the Mastodons with career-high 19 kills and 13 digs.
PFW volleyball strings together another 3-2 over McKendree
Purdue Fort Wayne volleyball beats McKendree 3-2 at Gates Center
Purdue Fort Wayne volleyball beats McKendree 3-2 at Gates Center
Eaton community hold prayer vigil for missing teen
Programs help fight drug epidemic, brings Huntington County community together
Programs help fight drug epidemic, brings Huntington County community together