Decatur butcher shop recalling ground beef products amid E. coli concerns

DECATUR, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana State Board of Animal Health announced Friday afternoon that a Decatur butcher shop is recalling select ground beef products that were sold the month of March.

The board says supplier Elkhorn Valley Packing notified Manley Meats that the beef used to make the following products may be contaminated with E. coli O103. Manley Meats is now recalling the following ground beef products, sold between March 1 to March 23.

Frozen ground chuck in 1-lb bags

Frozen beef ground chuck patties in 1-lb packages

Fresh beef ground chuck wrapped in white freezer paper marked with “Packed On” dates between 60-23 and 82-23: sold at the meat counter in custom quantities

The products in the recall are all labeled with the product name and “Manley Meats” and have Indiana mark of inspection “IND. INSP. & PASSED BOAH EST. 52″ in an outline of Indiana. Leaders say the recall applies only to the listed products above with the associated dates. No other Manley Meat products are affected.

Those who have the recalled product should not consume it. Officials say to return it to Manley Meats, at 302 S 400 E in Decatur, for a refund or throw it out. The board also encourages residents to check their freezers for unused portions.

No illnesses have been associated with these products, the board says.

