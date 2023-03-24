Committee recommends Weigand Construction to build new Allen County Jail

New Allen County Jail initial renderings
New Allen County Jail initial renderings(WPTA21)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Maureen Mespell
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:18 PM EDT
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Allen County Commissioners took another step forward in the process of building a new county jail on Friday.

During its Friday meeting, commissioners heard from a representative with a review committee designated to evaluate and interview companies that submitted proposals for construction management services at the new Allen County Jail site.

Of the three firms that offered their services, the review committee formally recommended to the Allen County Commissioners that Weigand Construction of Fort Wayne be retained.

“Weigand’s team came prepared to the interview with a presentation that made it clear they were listening to the needs of the county and they used the interview as an opportunity to proactively answer the county’s list of questions. The review committee also recognized Weigand’s longstanding presence and dedication to Allen County,” Tony Vie, Elevatus Architecture.

Friday, commissioners moved forward with the review committee’s recommendation, which must next be approved in a finalized agreement.

Commissioner Nelson Peters says its important people understand this is an “evolving process”.

Back in February, the Board of Zoning Appeals (BZA) approved the proposed location for the jail, which will be located in the 1900 block of Meyer Road, near the Fort Wayne-New Haven border. Residents who live near the site have been outspoken in sharing their concerns about the jail’s location.

