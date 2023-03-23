Truck driver hurt after chunk of metal flies through windshield on I-69

A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large piece of metal flew through his...
A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large piece of metal flew through his windshield while driving on I-69 Thursday.(Huntington County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A truck driver escaped with only minor injuries after a large piece of metal flew through their windshield while driving on I-69 Thursday.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department says their deputies and officers from the Warren Police Department were called to a personal injury accident on I-69, near the 279 mile-marker by Warren.

They say a piece of metal in the roadway was struck by another car, causing it to go through the window of a pickup truck. The driver was left with minor injuries, police say.

