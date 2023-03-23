TRAA numbers improve as they await funding from city

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - As leaders with Three Rivers Ambulance Authority waits to get final approval on a hefty request for funds, our 21Investigates team took a closer look at their latest numbers.

Fort Wayne City Council introduced a resolution to fund Three River’s Ambulance Authority’s financial shortfall earlier this month. Members are set to make their final vote next week.

In February, Henry said his office was preparing for a funding request from TRAA leaders, who say they project a $3.5 million shortfall. As 21Alive has extensively reported, TRAA response times were a source of concern for well over two years. Last year, the TRAA Board of Directors found their contractor in “major default” following numerous months of delayed response times.

TRAA Executive Director Joel Benz discussed their funding at Thursday night’s board meeting. He says their numbers continue to improve as well.

An ambulance is required to arrive at an emergency scene within 8 and a half minutes. In February, they met that time %85.16 of the time compared to %84.4 in January. The amount of county level assists have remained around the same. Benz says they are also still in need of about 20 paramedics full time.

Benz says they’re hoping to become self sustainable and not have to make any additional requests in the future. However, he says can’t be sure but he’s grateful for the help now.

The City says leaders are also awaiting a response from the Allen County Board of Commissioners on whether financial help will come from the County as well.

