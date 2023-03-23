Police surround home in search of ‘high risk’ suspect

Heavily armed police prepare to enter a home believed to be housing a man wanted on numerous...
Heavily armed police prepare to enter a home believed to be housing a man wanted on numerous felony charges.(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:19 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police surrounded a home Wednesday evening as they tried to convince a suspect to come out.

Officer Daniel Nerzig said police found the man in a home on Webster Street not far from Bishop Luers High School. The man was wanted on felony warrants for a number of alleged offenses including trespassing, residential entry, violation of probation and possession of cocaine.

Nerzig said the seriousness of the charges led police to consider the suspect “high risk” and members of the Emergency Services Team, another term for SWAT, were called to respond.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. When police officers made entry at 10:15, they did not find the suspect they were looking for. It’s unclear if anyone was in the house at all.

Police quickly packed up and left the area.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
Jefferson Pointe
Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak

Latest News

North Side Signing 3/22/23
North Side Signing 3/22/23
Ethan
Homestead high jumper medals at New Balance Nationals despite stolen gear
Homestead high jumper medals at New Balance Nationals despite stolen gear
Ethan's peak
Ethan's high jump of 6'7"