Police surround home in search of ‘high risk’ suspect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Police surrounded a home Wednesday evening as they tried to convince a suspect to come out.

Officer Daniel Nerzig said police found the man in a home on Webster Street not far from Bishop Luers High School. The man was wanted on felony warrants for a number of alleged offenses including trespassing, residential entry, violation of probation and possession of cocaine.

Nerzig said the seriousness of the charges led police to consider the suspect “high risk” and members of the Emergency Services Team, another term for SWAT, were called to respond.

The incident began around 7:30 p.m. When police officers made entry at 10:15, they did not find the suspect they were looking for. It’s unclear if anyone was in the house at all.

Police quickly packed up and left the area.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.