Police searching for Eaton teen request surveillance video from area residents

Candlelight vigil planned for Thursday as the search for 14-year-old Scottie Morris enters its seventh day
Scottie Morris Missing
Scottie Morris Missing(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - The Eaton Police Department is asking area residents for help providing surveillance videos amid the search for missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris.

Scottie has been missing for nearly a whole week. He was last seen around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, March 16, wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts, and black tennis shoes. A Silver Alert was then issued for Scottie the evening of March 17.

BACKGROUND: Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday

Thursday morning, police posted on Facebook that Eaton residents with surveillance cameras are asked to please check their footage from 8:15 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 16, the day Scottie went missing. If you find anything of interest, you are asked to call police at (765) 396-3297.

The search for the missing teen has garnered national attention and an outpouring of support from the Eaton community, who stepped up to help search for the boy over the weekend.

Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen
Hundreds search for missing 14-year-old Eaton teen

The community has planned a candlelight vigil Thursday evening in the boy’s honor with the hopes of shedding more light on his disappearance. The vigil begins at 7 p.m. at Grace and Mercy Full Gospel Church at 301 East Harris Street in Eaton.

READ MORE: Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

Again, anyone with information on Scottie is asked to call police at (765) 396-3297 or 911.

