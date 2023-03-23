Kendallville police alert residents of ‘extremely dangerous’ synthetic pills

FILE PHOTO - The Kendallville Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit pills that contain Fentanyl
FILE PHOTO - The Kendallville Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit pills that contain Fentanyl(Pierre Police Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:04 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Kendallville Police Department is warning residents of counterfeit pills that contain Fentanyl, flagging it as a “major concern” in the community.

The department posted the message Thursday afternoon, saying they want to warn all citizens and especially parents about the drug hazard. They say the pills shown above have been found in several drug investigations across Noble County and surrounding areas.

They say the pills look like Oxycodone, but are in fact a Fentanyl or synthetic opioid pill. They say the pills usually have an “M” imprinted on one side and the number “30″ on the other.

Police note that two suspected overdose deaths have been reported in the past week—and these pills were found at both scenes. They say they encourage parents to speak with their children about the dangers of drug use, but it is especially important to discuss the dangers of ‘look-a-like’ pills, which are being found nationwide.

