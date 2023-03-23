Indiana ranked one of the “least fun states” in the nation

(Stock image)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANA (WPTA) - Indiana seems to be a place that does not draw much interest from people, according to a national ranking on “fun” states.

According to WalletHub, the Hoosier state was ranked as one of the “least fun” states in the country, coming in at 40th overall out of 50.

They say the ranking was determined based on 26 key indicators of recreational activities, adding up to an overall score. The ranking system also based “fun” and “least fun” states on two categories: nightlife, and entertainment/recreation.

Examples include the number of restaurants per capita, beach quality, access to amusement parks, and even “time of last call” for bars and nightclubs.

Source: WalletHub

States such as California and Florida will easily win over people with their beaches and amount of recreational activities, as well as Colorado and Vermont with ski resorts.

The Hoosier State, however, did catch a break with decent rankings in average beer and wine costs and the time of last calls at nightclubs and bars. The last call time in Indiana is around 3 a.m.

Indiana placed 21st nationwide for overall nightlife.

In WalletHub’s 2022 ranking of the most fun cities nationally, Fort Wayne ranked 118th out of 182, though securing a top-15 spot for the overall cost of entertainment, while Indianapolis ranked 38th both overall and in terms of recreation and nightlife costs.

This was not enough to save the state’s ranking, as it scored 48th in access to national parks, and, of course, the number of skiing facilities.

Though Indiana’s overall good was low, Hoosiers can feel good to at least know ten other states were the bottom nine states overall: Kentucky, New Hampshire, Connecticut, Alabama, Vermont, Arkansas, Rhode Island, Delaware, Mississippi, and West Virginia.

