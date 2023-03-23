Happening this weekend: The Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The bi-annual Lucky Duck Sale is back Thursday through Sunday.

Everyone can shop thousands of gently used, clean children’s toys, clothing, shoes, bikes and more, all at a discounted price. There’s also a selection of women’s and maternity clothing.

Presale tickets are sold out, but general admission is open for Saturday and Sunday. They say many items will be half off Sunday.

Visit their website here.

