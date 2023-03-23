Happening this weekend: The Lucky Duck Children’s Consignment Sale

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The bi-annual Lucky Duck Sale is back Thursday through Sunday.

Everyone can shop thousands of gently used, clean children’s toys, clothing, shoes, bikes and more, all at a discounted price. There’s also a selection of women’s and maternity clothing.

Presale tickets are sold out, but general admission is open for Saturday and Sunday. They say many items will be half off Sunday.

Visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jefferson Pointe
Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Heavily armed police prepare to enter a home believed to be housing a man wanted on numerous...
Police surround home in search of ‘high risk’ suspect
FWPD says one person is in critical condition following a crash involving two buses Wednesday...
One critically injured in crash with Citilink buses in downtown Fort Wayne
FILE - Columbia City Downtown
Columbia City Parks Superintendent fired following reported embezzlement

Latest News

Woman charged with neglect in daughter’s shooting death
Dozens of new homes to be built on Fort Wayne’s Renaissance neighborhood
Dozens of new homes to be built in Fort Wayne’s Renaissance neighborhood
Woodburn WWII Veteran Melvin Ehresman celebrates his 102nd birthday this summer.
21Country: Woodburn WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday
Scottie Morris Missing
Police searching for Eaton teen request surveillance video from area residents