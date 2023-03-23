Former Harding head coach Gooden retires after illustrious career

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - A local legend on the hardwood, head coach Al Gooden, announced his retirement after 35 years as a leader in Indiana.

Gooden concludes his career as the winningest Black high school coach in the state’s history, becoming the first to reach 500 wins in 2021.

A Wayne grad, Gooden played basketball at Ball State where he’d boast a Hall of Fame collegiate career with the Cardinals.

Gooden spent 21 years as the head coach with Harding, leading a state championship squad in 2001.

Gooden made the move from New Haven to Lawrence Central in 2014.

