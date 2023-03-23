Dozens of new homes to be built in Fort Wayne’s Renaissance neighborhood

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne says it will continue its partnership with Habitat for Humanity as it announces plans to build dozens of new homes in the city’s Renaissance Pointe neighborhood.

In part of the city’s plan to revitalize the southeast side, developers say 32 “market-rate” homes will be constructed. They say the homes will be between 1,100 and 1,400 square feet, and will have three to four bedrooms and one to two bathrooms.

Officials with Habitat for Humanity say they ensure mortgage payments will not go above 26% of a family’s gross monthly income. They also say of all the homes that will be constructed during the 2023-2024 season, about 15 will be built in the Renaissance neighborhood.

“Housing is a critical quality of life component that we must address to be a successful and growing city. I appreciate and value the trusted partnership that we have with Habitat for Humanity. This innovative and unique endeavor will have a meaningful impact on individuals and families. We’re a caring and giving community committed to building each other up.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne CEO Jeremy McClish said the City of Fort Wayne has played a crucial role in Habitat for Humanity’s ability to now build up to 20 homes per year. He also says future plans include investing up to $10-12 million in new housing stock in the Renaissance neighborhood.

Officials say lot clearance is currently underway and foundation construction is set to begin Monday, March 27. For more information on the projects and the list of addresses where they will build the homes, visit the FW community development website.

