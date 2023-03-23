Couple rescued after getting stuck in high water in Allen County

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department is reminding residents to turn around, don’t drown after one couple became stranded as many roadways across the county are flooded.

The department says they were called around 3:15 p.m. to the area of Monroeville and Whittern roads about two people who were trapped in a van in high water. Police say one of the people stuck in the van was able to call 911 for help.

A wrecker company arrived at the scene first and broke their back windshield to get them out safely. Police say the couple tried to drive through the water when they went into a ditch and became stuck.

With all of the recent rain in the area, the department says there are many flooded roads across the county. Police say they want to remind folks to not attempt to drive through these areas, and instead “turn around, don’t drown”.

