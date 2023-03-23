City announces upcoming lane closures at Clinton and Fourth streets

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne City Utilities Department is warning drivers about more closures coming to the downtown area.

Starting Monday, March 27, the department says crews will start installing a water main under the St. Marys River from West Fourth Street to the area south of the river.

During that work, Clinton Street will have two lanes closed at Fourth Street and the Dr. Martin Luther King Bridge. One lane on the bridge’s east side will remain open during the construction. Drivers who take that route are urged to allow for extra time or take a detour.

Fourth Street will also be closed to all traffic between Clinton and North Calhoun streets during construction. All work is weather-dependent, but is expected to last for at least four weeks.

