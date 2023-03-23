Additional lane, road closures to impact traffic around Fort Wayne Monday

By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Three more road and lane closures will impact areas of the Summit City starting Monday.

Officials with the City of Fort Wayne’s Traffic Engineering Department say a brief lane restriction will happen Monday, March 27, on Harris Road between Olympia Court and Goshen Avenue for communication line installation.

They say the restrictions are anticipated to be in effect only for Monday.

Officials also say Wells Street southbound between Franke Park Drive and Mildred Avenue will be closed to traffic. This closure is part of a multi-month AEP powerline project along Wells Street, Fernhill Avenue, and Lima Road.

Crews say the project should be completed around May 1, 2023.

Another project that will impact travel is Airport Expressway, which will be closed between Bluffton Road and Ardmore Avenue for gas line work. Officials say detours to use Ferguson Road, Bluffton Road, and Ardmore Avenue will be marked.

They say they anticipate the project will be completed around April 26, 2023.

