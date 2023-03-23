21Country: Woodburn WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

By Evan Harris and WPTA Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOODBURN, Ind. (WPTA) - Most newscasts are made up of stories about crime, world leaders, and celebrities, but it seems genuine history is written by people whose names will soon be forgotten by the world.

They say it takes a village to raise a child, but it also takes a village to build a town. It takes people who work hard, raise their families, live quiet lives, never get rich, and are usually forgotten in history like the kind of people that built Woodburn, Indiana.

In 1922, Melvin Ehresman came into this world. The son of a Woodburn farmer, Ehresman spent his childhood planting and plowing fields by horse.

In 1942, he was drafted and sent to Europe to fight in World War II. Ehresman says he spent about three years in war-torn Britain. His last sight of Europe was from a B-17 bomber flying over the destruction and chaos below.

Ehresman returned home from the war and eventually raised a family of his own before spending 35 years delivering mail and helping usher his hometown, through good times and bad, into the 21st century.

He said he had seen many things change in the world and firmly believes the younger generations will see even more change in their lifetimes.

Melvin Ehresman turns 102 this summer, one of the last of a generation that saw the world change in ways most people today cannot even imagine, and did their best to give those of us who followed a fighting chance.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Police searching for Eaton teen request surveillance video from area residents

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Eaton Police Department is asking area residents for help providing surveillance videos amid the search for missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris.

News

21Country: Woodburn WWII Veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 5:30

News

First all-female munitions build team makes history at 122nd Fighter Wing

Updated: 2 hours ago
21Alive News at 7

News

Additional lane, road closures to impact traffic around Fort Wayne Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Three more road and lane closures will impact areas of the Summit City starting Monday.

Latest News

News

Liz Braden's Thursday morning forecast

Updated: 3 hours ago
21Alive Morning News

News

Indiana ranked one of the “least fun states” in the nation

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana seems to be a place that relatively bores people, according to a national ranking on “fun” states.

News

North Side Signing 3/22/23

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Homestead high jumper medals at New Balance Nationals despite stolen gear

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Despite his stolen gear, Ethan Widenhoefer was able to medal and earn All-American title at Nationals.

News

Homestead high jumper medals at New Balance Nationals despite stolen gear

Updated: 12 hours ago

News

Ethan's high jump of 6'7"

Updated: 13 hours ago