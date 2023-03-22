Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe

Jefferson Pointe
Jefferson Pointe(RED Development)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Jefferson Pointe has announced several new additions to the shopping center—some of which are brand new to the Summit City.

RED Development says four new tenants are joining the roster at Jefferson Pointe, from restaurants to retail stores. The four tenants that are brand new to Fort Wayne are Kung Fu Teas, Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, and Techy.

Yats, which offers Cajun-Creole style cuisine, is set to open in a 2,037-square-foot space across the street from Eddie Bauer early this spring. Kung Fu Tea is open now, between Complete Health and Aveda, specializing in bubble tea. Chicken Salad Chick, a fast casual restaurant with Southern-style favorites, will open its doors in late April.

Tech repair shop Techy will open to the public this summer, and will be a one-stop-shop for electronic repairs, buying and selling.

The Chipotle that was originally next to Von Maur has relocated to a space with a drive-thru, across the street from Hardee’s. The sixth store coming to the shopping center is Carters, a children’s clothing store, that is set to open this May across from BurgerFi.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

