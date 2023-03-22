Water emergency lifted in Bryan, Ohio following valve failure

UPDATE: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bryan Municipal Utilities says repairs were successful and towers are returning to normal levels.

BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials in Bryan, Ohio say they have been urging residents to temporarily avoid using the tap water supply.

Bryan Municipal Utilities say there was a valve failure at their water treatment plant Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post. Their initial Facebook post urged all town residents to immediately stop using the water until they found the source of the issue.

They say due to the valve failure, water cannot be pumped into the distribution system. Officials say the water towers have reached “critically low levels,” and they still advise people in the area to not use any water to avoid depressurizing the water system.

As of Wednesday morning, officials at the water treatment plant say repairs are currently underway. They also want to remind people that the water is not contaminated in any way.

Bryan Municipal Utilities say they have bottled water for customers. Anyone who wants to receive bottled water from Bryan Municipal Utilities may pick it up from the Bryan Fire Department at 304 W High Street.

Officials say pickup times are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 22. If you are home-bound and need water to be delivered to your home, call (419) 633-6100.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.