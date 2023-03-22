Water emergency lifted in Bryan, Ohio following valve failure

(WKYT)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE: At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Bryan Municipal Utilities says repairs were successful and towers are returning to normal levels.

BRYAN, Ohio (WPTA) - Officials in Bryan, Ohio say they have been urging residents to temporarily avoid using the tap water supply.

Bryan Municipal Utilities say there was a valve failure at their water treatment plant Tuesday evening, according to a Facebook post. Their initial Facebook post urged all town residents to immediately stop using the water until they found the source of the issue.

They say due to the valve failure, water cannot be pumped into the distribution system. Officials say the water towers have reached “critically low levels,” and they still advise people in the area to not use any water to avoid depressurizing the water system.

As of Wednesday morning, officials at the water treatment plant say repairs are currently underway. They also want to remind people that the water is not contaminated in any way.

Bryan Municipal Utilities say they have bottled water for customers. Anyone who wants to receive bottled water from Bryan Municipal Utilities may pick it up from the Bryan Fire Department at 304 W High Street.

Officials say pickup times are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. on March 22. If you are home-bound and need water to be delivered to your home, call (419) 633-6100.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Taste of the Arts Festival returns to Fort Wayne this summer

Updated: 48 minutes ago
|
By Evan Harris
Art lovers and culture seekers, look no further than the Taste of the Arts Festival that is returning to Fort Wayne this summer.

Community

City announces days for spring brown leaf bag collection

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
Get ready for some spring cleaning!

News

Fort Wayne braves the cold for St. Patrick’s Day

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Caleb Saylor
Cold weather didn't stop people from celebrating St. Patrick's Day on Friday.

News

21Alive Fort Wayne St. Patrick's Day festivities

Updated: 3 hours ago

Latest News

News

Turkey Run State Park trail dubbed best hike in the Midwest

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a trail at Turkey Run State Park is the envy of the Midwest.

News

Walk in the Park: How to Golf with Gary Whitacre

Updated: 5 hours ago
21Alive News at 4

News

Local Fire Department says there are right and wrong times to call 911

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Jessica Walter
When should you call 911? Huntertown Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Boren says the golden rule is to consider whether or not a life or a property is threatened.

News

City councilors uncomfortable with plan to change fee for police video

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Alex Null
Tuesday, City Council members began to consider a change in how much is charged to see Fort Wayne police video, including dash cam and body cam footage.

News

City councilors uncomfortable with plan to change fee for police video

Updated: 13 hours ago

21Investigates

21Investigates: School Resource Officers discuss school safety

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Angelica Pickens
21 Investigates wanted to know what problems School Resource Officers are experiencing and what they think can be done to keep students safe.