Villains steal more than 50 rare comic books from Elkhart Superhero Museum

Elkhart, Ind. (WPTA) - The founder of the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart says several rare items were stolen from their collection over the weekend.

Founder Allen Stewart shared surveillance video with 16 News Now showing two people breaking into the museum just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Stewart says eight display cases were broken into and several first edition Marvel comics were stolen. Among them was the first issue of Captain America from 1941, which Stewart says was one of just two on display for the public at museums.

Stewart says the burglars came in and out of the museum within four minutes and he believes the crime was planned ahead of time.

“When I came in Sunday morning the alarms went off the police were notified we were notified,” Stewart says. “I walked in here at like 3a.m. Sunday to see glass doors strung around cases of books were pretty much gone.”

He says the items were irreplaceable and he’s spent at least 40 years of his life building his collection. He says the crime also felt person because the burglars stole a rare comic signed by an artist who died a couple years ago.

“It was heartbreaking because this is my life’s work I’ve put together to share with people,” he said. “I was sick to my stomach when I walked in here and I was sick to my stomach all day Sunday.”

After the burglary, Stewart has moved the other most rare comics to a secure location away from the museum.

He says he’s asking for anyone with information to come forward, or if you see the comic books to contact them. If you’d like to donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

