Villains steal more than 50 rare comic books from Elkhart Superhero Museum

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Elkhart, Ind. (WPTA) - The founder of the Hall of Heroes Museum in Elkhart says several rare items were stolen from their collection over the weekend.

Founder Allen Stewart shared surveillance video with 16 News Now showing two people breaking into the museum just after 2 a.m. Sunday. Stewart says eight display cases were broken into and several first edition Marvel comics were stolen. Among them was the first issue of Captain America from 1941, which Stewart says was one of just two on display for the public at museums.

Stewart says the burglars came in and out of the museum within four minutes and he believes the crime was planned ahead of time.

“When I came in Sunday morning the alarms went off the police were notified we were notified,” Stewart says. “I walked in here at like 3a.m. Sunday to see glass doors strung around cases of books were pretty much gone.”

He says the items were irreplaceable and he’s spent at least 40 years of his life building his collection. He says the crime also felt person because the burglars stole a rare comic signed by an artist who died a couple years ago.

“It was heartbreaking because this is my life’s work I’ve put together to share with people,” he said. “I was sick to my stomach when I walked in here and I was sick to my stomach all day Sunday.”

After the burglary, Stewart has moved the other most rare comics to a secure location away from the museum.

He says he’s asking for anyone with information to come forward, or if you see the comic books to contact them. If you’d like to donate to their GoFundMe, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

Latest News

Villains steal more than 50 rare comic books from Elkhart Superhero Museum
Peregrine Falcon
Peregrine falcons repopulation program successful in Fort Wayne 21Alive 3/22/2023
U.S. Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), Indiana Air National Guard, pose for a...
First all-female munitions build team makes history at 122nd Fighter Wing
19-year-old Marlon Cooper
Man, 19, arrested following robbery at Indiana Tech