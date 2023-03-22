Turkey Run State Park trail dubbed best hike in the Midwest

Trail 3 at Turkey Run State Park named Best Hike in the Midwest
Trail 3 at Turkey Run State Park named Best Hike in the Midwest(Indiana DNR)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says a trail at Turkey Run State Park is the envy of the Midwest.

The state park’s Trail 3 was recently awarded the title of the Midwest’s Best Hike in Midwest Living’s annual Best of the Midwest list. Trail 3, one of 11 trails at the park, was flagged as the best route as it features scenic sandstone cliffs and hemlock groves.

“The 1.7-mile trail is a relatively rugged trek that traces a riverbed. Rock formations, waterfalls, and glacial potholes provide scenic highlights before hikers climb out of the canyon via wooden ladders. Trail 3 hikers are advised to wear shoes they don’t mind getting wet,” DNR says.

The park is nestled along Sugar Creek, also featuring a Nature Center / Planetarium, arts programs, fishing, picnic areas with shelters, cabins, camping areas, and a Saddle Barn. For more information on the park, visit their website.

