Taste of the Arts Festival returns to Fort Wayne this summer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Art lovers and culture seekers, look no further than the Taste of the Arts Festival that is returning to Fort Wayne this summer.

The event is set to take place Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Event organizers say the festival will be held in various locations around downtown Fort Wayne, including the Arts United campus, The Landing, Rousseau Plaza, and Promenade Park.

The event, according to coordinators, celebrates the rich diversity of arts and culture in Northeast Indiana through live performances, kid’s activities, visual art, and food from local restaurants.

Admission for this event is free, and for more information about the 2023 festival, visit their website.

