Taste of the Arts Festival returns to Fort Wayne this summer

(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Art lovers and culture seekers, look no further than the Taste of the Arts Festival that is returning to Fort Wayne this summer.

The event is set to take place Saturday, August 26 from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Event organizers say the festival will be held in various locations around downtown Fort Wayne, including the Arts United campus, The Landing, Rousseau Plaza, and Promenade Park.

The event, according to coordinators, celebrates the rich diversity of arts and culture in Northeast Indiana through live performances, kid’s activities, visual art, and food from local restaurants.

Admission for this event is free, and for more information about the 2023 festival, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

Latest News

Starting April 3, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect biodegradable paper bags placed...
City announces days for spring brown leaf bag collection
FWPD Police Video Fee Change
City councilors uncomfortable with plan to change fee for police video
Hoosier Lottery
Winning Hoosier Lottery jackpot ticket sold in Lafayette
GiGi's Playhouse
Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day