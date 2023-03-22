Symposium at PFW focuses on housing and better serving people with disabilities

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - There was a discussion at Purdue Fort Wayne Wednesday about housing and how to better serve people with disabilities in our community.

The ADA Amplified symposium was put on by Indiana University Fort Wayne and The Inclusion Institute of The League.

Organizers say it was perfect timing for this discussion since March is Disability Awareness Month and April is Fair Housing Awareness Month. It focused on housing availability, affordability, accessibility and visibility. Several speakers shared their perspective on how to make homes in our community better.

“The unique thing about the disability community is that it’s a community that 100% of the population is going to join,” Inclusion Institute Director of The League Director Luke Labas said. “You’re either born into it, you can encounter it any given day or at the very least you’re going to age into it. So, our housing stock needs to reflect that and be adaptable for those ever going needs.”

Organizers say even if you don’t have someone with a disability living with you, your home should be prepared for guests who need accommodations.

They also say it needs to be a goal to make every home with more accessible features like wider doorways and restrooms on the first floor

