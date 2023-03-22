Peregrine falcons thriving in Downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - After being driven to near local extinction in the 1970s, thanks to the use of a pesticide call DDT, repopulation efforts of the peregrine falcon began.

“They were pretty much wiped out east of the Mississippi,” says Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center volunteer Mary Koher.

Indiana DNR started the program in the state in 1989, and a box has been installed on top of Fort Wayne’s tallest building since 1996.

Koher is one of the volunteers who helps care for the falcons and says this box, which serves as a nest, is one of the top in the state.

“We’ve banded and released 66 chicks from this nest box and we just found out last year, and it’s confirmed again this year, that one of Moxie and Jamie’s offspring from 2019 is actually the resident male now up in south bend at their nest box.”

Moxie and Jaime are the two resident falcons on top of the Indiana Michigan Power building nest. Officials with the Indiana Audubon Society say the nest has been so successful thanks to the lifespan of the box AND the mates who have nested there.

The box in always being watched thanks to I&M. Stephanny Smith with I&M says they got involved because they want to create a better environment.

Smith says, “This is part of our overall environmental responsibility as an organization. The peregrine falcons were on the federal and state endangered animals list before this program started. So, for us, this is part of us educating people about the importance of the ecosystem, our role in it and just sharing the information.”

When asked what would have been the impact had the falcons been wiped out locally, Koher says, “They serve a very important purpose to help control the populations of birds. Like in a downtown area, pigeons are a problem, they take care of them. Starlings, they would take care of those as well. Of course, they have been known to get some of the migrating birds that come through, but just like all raptors, they serve a purpose of keeping those populations in check.”

So, while the programs has been so successful Koher says their work isn’t done yet, saying “they’re off the critically endangered list, but they’re still not up to where they used to be. So, I can foresee Soarin’ Hawk being involved in this program, and I&M and will continue their involvement as well with that box.”

If you want to watch the peregrine falcons on to of the I&M building, click here.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.