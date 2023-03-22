One critically injured in crash with Citilink buses in downtown Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an elderly woman is fighting for her life following a crash involving two buses Wednesday afternoon in downtown Fort Wayne.

Crews were called to the accident at E Wallace and S Clinton streets around 1 p.m. They say a Citilink bus was headed south on Clinton and “possibly” ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into another Citilink bus on Wallace.

The impact caused the smaller bus to collide with a nearby Jeep and the larger bus to strike a gas line, causing a leak. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and NIPSCO were called to the scene to repair the leak.

An elderly woman who was on one of the buses was taken to a hospital in critical condition, FWPD says. They say no one else was critically injured, but they do not know how many other people were hurt in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation at the time of this report.

