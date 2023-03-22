One critically injured in crash with Citilink buses in downtown Fort Wayne

FWPD says one person is in critical condition following a crash involving two buses Wednesday...
FWPD says one person is in critical condition following a crash involving two buses Wednesday afternoon.(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says an elderly woman is fighting for her life following a crash involving two buses Wednesday afternoon in downtown Fort Wayne.

Crews were called to the accident at E Wallace and S Clinton streets around 1 p.m. They say a Citilink bus was headed south on Clinton and “possibly” ran the red light at the intersection, crashing into another Citilink bus on Wallace.

The impact caused the smaller bus to collide with a nearby Jeep and the larger bus to strike a gas line, causing a leak. The Fort Wayne Fire Department and NIPSCO were called to the scene to repair the leak.

An elderly woman who was on one of the buses was taken to a hospital in critical condition, FWPD says. They say no one else was critically injured, but they do not know how many other people were hurt in the incident.

The crash remains under investigation at the time of this report.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

Latest News

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), Indiana Air National Guard, pose for a...
First all-female munitions build team makes history at 122nd Fighter Wing
19-year-old Marlon Cooper
Man, 19, arrested following robbery at Indiana Tech
Four peregrine falcon eggs spotted on the I&M Falcon Cam.
Peregrine falcons thriving in Downtown Fort Wayne
Jefferson Pointe
Yats, Chicken Salad Chick, more coming to Jefferson Pointe