Man, 19, arrested following robbery at Indiana Tech

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested an accomplice in a recent robbery at Indiana Tech but are looking for help tracking down other suspects.

FWPD says crews served two search warrants at a dorm on Indiana Tech’s campus in downtown Fort Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in regards to a reported robbery at the college.

While serving the warrants, police say 19-year-old Marlon Cooper was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of assisting a criminal.

Police say they are still investigating the robbery and ask anyone with information to call FWPD Detective Andy Noll (260) 427-1498.

