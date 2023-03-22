Man, 19, arrested following robbery at Indiana Tech

19-year-old Marlon Cooper
19-year-old Marlon Cooper(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) says they have arrested an accomplice in a recent robbery at Indiana Tech but are looking for help tracking down other suspects.

FWPD says crews served two search warrants at a dorm on Indiana Tech’s campus in downtown Fort Wayne around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in regards to a reported robbery at the college.

While serving the warrants, police say 19-year-old Marlon Cooper was arrested without incident and charged with three counts of assisting a criminal.

Police say they are still investigating the robbery and ask anyone with information to call FWPD Detective Andy Noll (260) 427-1498.

