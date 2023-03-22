Local Fire Department says there are right and wrong times to call 911

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When should you call 911? Huntertown Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Boren says the golden rule is to consider whether or not a life or a property is threatened.

He says that oftentimes people call 911 for the wrong reasons. But on the other hand, sometimes they aren’t calling when they should.

“When you’re calling 911, it needs to be a life-threatening situation or an urgent situation where a property or life is on the line because when we’re calling 911 at any other time, we’re possibly using resources that are needed elsewhere,” Boren said. “Just like any other service, we’re being pulled in all directions in many different times, so we want to make sure that we’re being utilized to the best of our abilities at any and all times.”

He says that even if the issue isn’t life threatening, there are still ways to find help. Sometimes, it’s just a simple call to your local fire department. He says it’s as easy as a Facebook or Google search.

Chief Boren says they’ll always make sure you’re given the help you need, even if it’s just a call to the fire station.

“Be it paid or volunteer, we have an obligation to take care of the community. But at the end of the day, if they need help, give us a call. We can be out there and we can lead them down the path that they need to go down,” Boren said.

He added if you do call 911, it is imperative to know why you are calling and where emergency responders need to go. That way, they can ensure you get help as quickly as possible.

