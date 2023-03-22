Local Fire Department says there are right and wrong times to call 911

By Jessica Walter
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 6:45 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - When should you call 911? Huntertown Fire Department Deputy Chief Robert Boren says the golden rule is to consider whether or not a life or a property is threatened.

He says that oftentimes people call 911 for the wrong reasons. But on the other hand, sometimes they aren’t calling when they should.

“When you’re calling 911, it needs to be a life-threatening situation or an urgent situation where a property or life is on the line because when we’re calling 911 at any other time, we’re possibly using resources that are needed elsewhere,” Boren said. “Just like any other service, we’re being pulled in all directions in many different times, so we want to make sure that we’re being utilized to the best of our abilities at any and all times.”

He says that even if the issue isn’t life threatening, there are still ways to find help. Sometimes, it’s just a simple call to your local fire department. He says it’s as easy as a Facebook or Google search.

Chief Boren says they’ll always make sure you’re given the help you need, even if it’s just a call to the fire station.

“Be it paid or volunteer, we have an obligation to take care of the community. But at the end of the day, if they need help, give us a call. We can be out there and we can lead them down the path that they need to go down,” Boren said.

He added if you do call 911, it is imperative to know why you are calling and where emergency responders need to go. That way, they can ensure you get help as quickly as possible.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

Latest News

O'Sullivan's St. Patrick's Day
21Alive Fort Wayne St. Patrick's Day festivities
Trail 3 at Turkey Run State Park named Best Hike in the Midwest
Turkey Run State Park trail dubbed best hike in the Midwest
Gary Whitacre from FW Parks & Recreation chats with Krista Miller about the upcoming golf...
Walk in the Park: How to Golf with Gary Whitacre
FWPD Police Video Fee Change
City councilors uncomfortable with plan to change fee for police video