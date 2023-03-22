Fort Wayne braves the cold for St. Patrick’s Day

By Caleb Saylor
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (21Alive) - The gray and blustery weather likely made some feel gloomy, but spirits were high, and plentiful inside Fort Wayne bars on Friday.

People tucked into corners inside of bars as fast as they could tuck into their pints to try and escape the cold.

Businesses have fires for those who want to stay outside and be warm, and have tents with heaters.

Friday afternoon temperatures would actually put us within the top 15 coldest st. Patrick’s day on record, when compared to the high temperatures on record.

However, Frank Casagrande, one of the owners of O’Sullivan’s pub says they prepared for the cold weather, which doesn’t compare to Fort Wayne’s worst flood.

“We had to go through the flood of 82′ on St. Patrick’s Day and that’s kind of the bench mark of what kind of day we have. Yeah, we would rather is be sunny and 72 degrees, but you know what, friendships and loyalties has no weather,” Casagrande said. “We’ll be here, we’ll be ready for tomorrow. The tent is only here for the night. We’re serving our famous pizza and we’ll keep going as long as people keep coming and that’s been our motto here. Never let the struggles of life interfere with the pleasures of living.”

