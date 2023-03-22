First all-female munitions build team makes history at 122nd Fighter Wing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - March is Women’s History Month, and a group of female Airmen here in Fort Wayne are making their own history.

The group is the first all-female munitions build team at the 122nd Fighter Wing.

“They are amazing,” Munition Section Chief Marcia Webber said. “They can do just as much physical labor as their male counterparts.”

When Webber first enlisted into the Indiana Air National Guard 20 years ago, she was only the fifth woman in her position on base.

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 122nd Fighter Wing (FW), Indiana Air National Guard, pose for a group photo during a large-scale readiness exercise at Alpena Combat Readiness Training Center, Michigan, July 10, 2022. The group made history as the first all-female munitions build team at the 122nd FW. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte) (Staff Sgt. Kathleen LaCorte | 122nd Fighter Wing Public Affair)

Over the years, she says that number has grown.

In the past three years, the women working in the ammunition department has exploded.

“As far as the number of females, no, I never thought I’d see the day that I’d see nearly 20 females in the shop,” Webber said. “Our shop typically has 60 to 80 people, so if 20 of those are female, that’s amazing.”

During their two-day drill weekend, the all-female team made more than 100 bombs that are used for training and defense missions locally and across the U.S.—something Webber says the team takes pride in.

The group assembles once a month, spending two days together focused on perfecting their skills.

