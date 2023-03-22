D.C. man arrested in LaGrange Co. after two-state police chase

(MGN)
By Evan Harris
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:21 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Washington, D.C. man was arrested Tuesday after a two-state police chase.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old Ramon H. Hall refused to pull over and led police in St. Joseph County, Michigan on a chase.

They say he drove south into Indiana, where he continued to evade sheriff’s deputies. Hall drove on S.R. 9 in LaGrange County before going back north, then westward onto I-80/90.

Sheriff’s deputies say Hall then went back eastward and onto S.R. 9 again, where they say stop sticks were placed. They say Hall evaded the stop sticks and left the Toll Road before heading southbound.

Hall then turned onto C.R. 750 N and into a Holiday Inn Express parking lot, where police say he tried to run away before he was arrested.

Hall is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

