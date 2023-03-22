D.C. man arrested in LaGrange Co. after two-state police chase

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Washington, D.C. man was arrested Tuesday after a two-state police chase.

The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Department says 32-year-old Ramon H. Hall refused to pull over and led police in St. Joseph County, Michigan on a chase.

They say he drove south into Indiana, where he continued to evade sheriff’s deputies. Hall drove on S.R. 9 in LaGrange County before going back north, then westward onto I-80/90.

Sheriff’s deputies say Hall then went back eastward and onto S.R. 9 again, where they say stop sticks were placed. They say Hall evaded the stop sticks and left the Toll Road before heading southbound.

Hall then turned onto C.R. 750 N and into a Holiday Inn Express parking lot, where police say he tried to run away before he was arrested.

Hall is facing charges of resisting law enforcement and reckless driving.

