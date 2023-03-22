Columbia City Parks Superintendent fired following reported embezzlement

FILE - Columbia City Downtown
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Columbia City mayor says he is hurt and frustrated after the leader of their parks department was fired following an investigation into suspicious financial activity.

Columbia City Mayor Ryan Daniel posted a statement to Facebook about the matter Wednesday afternoon. He said he and Clerk-Treasurer Rosie Coyle recently learned of “suspicious financial activity” at the city’s parks department.

He said as soon as it was discovered, leaders contacted the Whitley County Prosecutor’s Office, Indiana State Police, and Indiana State Board of Accounts to open an investigation. He says the investigation resulted in Parks Superintendent Mark Green no longer being employed by the city.

“We are hurt, saddened, and frustrated by this situation,” Daniel says in the post.

He says the city has given investigators related documents and are fully cooperating. City leaders are also preparing for a full audit.

ISP confirms with 21Alive they are investigating a complaint involving a “theft/embezzlement of $50,000 or more” in city funds, reported by Mayor Daniel. They believe the thefts happened over the span of several years, from October 2018 to March 2023.

Indiana State Board of Accounts say they can’t go into detail about the matter but are working on an audit report that is expected to take months.

Once the investigation is complete, ISP says it will be turned over to the Whitley County Prosecutor for review and determination of criminal charges.

