City announces days for spring brown leaf bag collection

Starting April 3, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect biodegradable paper bags placed...
Starting April 3, the Fort Wayne Street Department will collect biodegradable paper bags placed at the curb.(City of Fort Wayne)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready for some spring cleaning!

The City of Fort Wayne has announced collection dates for brown biodegradable leaf/lawn bags this season. Starting April 3, the city will collect the bags that are placed by the curb.

They say only leaves should be placed in the bags, nothing heavy like sand or dirt. Residents who wish to have their bags collected should call 311 after they have placed the bags at the curb. The bags will be collected within two business days, leaders say.

Bags will be picked up through April 14, and collection dates are subject to change based on the weather.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday
Scottie Morris Missing
Eaton Police Chief says search for missing teen has been extensive
According to the FDA, the strawberries were sold at Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood...
Frozen fruit recall issued after Hepatitis A outbreak
A Silver Alert has been issued for 14-year-old Scottie Dean Morris, who was last seen at 8:30...
Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

Latest News

Taste of the Arts Festival returns to Fort Wayne this summer
FWPD Police Video Fee Change
City councilors uncomfortable with plan to change fee for police video
Hoosier Lottery
Winning Hoosier Lottery jackpot ticket sold in Lafayette
GiGi's Playhouse
Gigi’s Playhouse celebrates World Down Syndrome Day