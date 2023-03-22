City announces days for spring brown leaf bag collection

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready for some spring cleaning!

The City of Fort Wayne has announced collection dates for brown biodegradable leaf/lawn bags this season. Starting April 3, the city will collect the bags that are placed by the curb.

They say only leaves should be placed in the bags, nothing heavy like sand or dirt. Residents who wish to have their bags collected should call 311 after they have placed the bags at the curb. The bags will be collected within two business days, leaders say.

Bags will be picked up through April 14, and collection dates are subject to change based on the weather.

