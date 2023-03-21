Winning Hoosier Lottery jackpot ticket sold in Lafayette

TIPPECANOE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Hoosier Lottery says ‘CA$H 5′ tickets should be checked carefully as one buyer has matched all the numbers in Friday’s jackpot drawing.

The group says the $207,183 jackpot winning ticket was purchased at Just Smokes, at 16 N. Earl Ave. in Lafayette. They say the winning numbers for the Friday drawing are: 3-9-30-36-45. Anyone can check their tickets by using the Hoosier Lottery Mobile app.

Officials recommend ticket holders keep their tickets in a secure place, meet with a financial advisor, and contact Hoosier Lottery customer service at 1-800-955-6886 for specific claim instructions. Problem Gambling Helpline: 1-800-994-8448.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.