Vigil planned as search for missing Eaton teen continues

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Eaton police have called off the public search for missing 14-year-old Scottie Morris, but members of the community say they are planning another way to help.

Several area churches are planning a candlelight vigil Thursday in the boy’s honor hoping to shed more light on 14-year-old Scottie Morris’ disappearance.

Grace and Mercy Full Gospel Church along with The Church of God, Eaton Baptist Church, United Methodist Church in Eaton and Eden Church will be hosting the vigil and praying for his safe return.

Organizer at Eaton Baptist Church Theresa Wilkerson says they’re asking people come stand beside them during this difficult time and help lift the town of Eaton up in prayer. Wilkerson says some of Scottie’s family members attend her church and they are holding on to hope the best they can.

Watch the video above to hear Wilkerson’s full conversation with 21Alive News.

Chief of the Eaton Police Department (EPD), Jay Turner, says Scottie Morris has been missing since last Thursday, where he was last seen at home wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts and black tennis shoes. A Silver Alert was then issued for Scottie Friday evening.

Turner said on Monday crews have searched the small town multiple times to no avail. He also addressed concerns regarding the T-shirt Scottie was last seen wearing.

The vigil begins at 7p.m. at Grace and Mercy Full Gospel Church at 301 East Harris Street on March 23rd.

