TELL JULIAN: A visit to Bodi Language Boutique

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - In this week’s edition of Tell Julian, morning anchor Julian Teekaram checks out a local clothing boutique, called Bodi Language.

Serena Dufor is the owner of Bodi Language. You can find the store in the Marketplace of Canterbury.

Dufor has worked in retail for 20 years. And after decades of working for other people, she became her own boss and opened the boutique last July.

“I want my business to grow and I want to be able to expand,” said Dufor.

Dufor says she caters to a variety of people, including plus size women.

Her goal is to make sure the clothes she sells are stylish and affordable.

Although owning her own shop is a dream, it’s not always easy.

“There are days when I am here Julian and nobody walks through that door. So it can be very disappointing,” said Dufor.

Dufor says as a black business owner, she’s constantly working to combat stereotypes.

“There’s not very many black owned storefront businesses. So you know I think when people come in, you have those people that are like well these are for the little people or that’s too provocative, just simple things like that. But I want the consumers to know, don’t count me out.” said Dufor.

