House committee passes bill aiming to ban gender-affirming care for children

Bill that would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors passes the House...
Bill that would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming care to minors passes the House Committee.(IGA)
By Tylor Brummett and Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Lawmakers with the House Public Health Committee have passed a bill that would ban gender affirming care for Hoosier children.

The committee bill passed by a 8-to-5 vote and now goes to the full House for consideration. Prior to the vote, the committee heard hours of testimony from both bill advocates and opposition. If the bill is passed, it would ban doctors from providing gender-affirming care like puberty blockers and hormones to those under 18.

The hearing was carried live online, and at times, protestors could be heard outside the chamber reacting to the testimony on the House floor. People from around the state gathered to share their thoughts, which were followed by some questions from lawmakers.

One transgender woman who is in support of the bill spoke in the chamber on Tuesday, saying children are too young to know what they want for their future.

“Although I was too young to know myself, at the time I thought I did. If you’re able to get past the smokescreen put up by the ACLU and the claims by a handful of self-serving clinicians, you’ll learn that there is no evidence to support the current practice on transgender medicine on children. It’s happening here in Indiana, and it needs to stop,” the woman said.

Also present for the discussion was a mother who is against the bill, saying she is worried about what the legislation could mean for her transgender son.

“His motivation has returned and he has goals—and bucket lists for his life—and plans for his future. Just a few months ago... we couldn’t even fathom that,” the mother said during testimony.

A representative from the Indiana ACLU also spoke out against the bill, saying it aims to take away a parent’s right to choose care for their child, and instead inserts the control of the state.

Supporters of the bill say it would protect children from making a decision they could regret later in life.

A study from the National Center for Transgender Equality shows 0.4% of those who seek gender-affirming care found transitioning was not for them. The study shows the most common reason cited for de-transitioning was pressure from a parent.

