Four peregrine falcon eggs now nesting atop downtown I&M building

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A few new additions can now be spotted on top of Fort Wayne’s tallest building via the Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) Falcon Cam.

Moxie and Jamie, the peregrine falcons who call downtown Fort Wayne’s I&M building home, have welcomed three new eggs. The pair introduced their first egg of the season on March 13, with the fourth egg popping up over the weekend.

Since 1996, I&M says nearly 70 falcon chicks have hatched in the I&M nesting box, which offers a cliff-like vantage point with few natural predators along with access to water and food. I&M says this makes the nest one of the more productive sites in the Midwest for falcon restoration.

I&M works with Fort Wayne-based Soarin’ Hawk Raptor Rehabilitation Center, the Indiana Audubon Society, and the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to name and band the chicks.

