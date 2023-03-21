Fight involving shotgun leads to four drug-related arrests

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Four people were arrested over the weekend in Steuben County. Police say they are connected to a “drug trafficking investigation.”

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office says they responded to a call in the 900 block of South Wayne Street on Sunday on a report of a “violent altercation with a person armed with a shotgun.”

They say the incident actually happened more than 12 hours prior at a home on East Peachy Road near Fremont Township.

Deputies say when they arrived, a woman said she and another man were involved in the fight that happened around that morning with 40-year-old Alphonso Vasquez II of Fremont.

They say the woman told them Vasquez pointed a loaded shotgun at her and the other man and made threats.

According to a news release, police say Vasquez reportedly fired the gun through an open door of the home before pointing it back at the two victims.

The woman told sheriff’s deputies she pushed the barrel of the shotgun away from her and Vasquez fired another shot inside the home. She also says at that time, another woman in the house was able to take the gun away from Vasquez and hid it before both victims ran out of the house.

Officials say detectives were called to continue the investigation when they say they found several items they believed were related to the incident. They also say they found several “suspected” narcotics.

Vasquez was arrested following the search of the home. The sheriff’s office says after interviews with people living in the home, they were told the fight started over a drug trafficking incident.

Authorities say this led to a second search warrant at a home on North Ray Street in Fremont. Deputies say after the second search Monday afternoon, no other evidence was found.

Alphonso Vasquez II, Amanda Vasquez, Isaiah Pearl, and Nikyla Church were all booked into the Steuben County Jail.

