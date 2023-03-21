Eaton police give update on search for missing teen Tuesday

EATON, Ind. (WPTA) - The search for a missing 14-year-old boy in Eaton has entered its fifth day.

Chief of the Eaton Police Department (EPD), Jay Turner, says Scottie Morris has been missing since last Thursday, where he was last seen at home wearing a white t-shirt, red and black shorts and black tennis shoes. A Silver Alert was then issued for Scottie Friday evening.

Turner said on Monday crews have searched the small town multiple times to no avail. He also addressed concerns regarding the T-shirt Scottie was last seen wearing.

Tuesday, EPD says there will not be any organized search teams from the public today. They say the Indiana Department of Natural Resources will be assisting with boats and dive teams, if necessary, to search bodies of water nearby. Police say K-9 teams will also be used on Tuesday.

“We ask you to please refrain from making false statements and accusations [sic],” EPD said in their release.

The department says they are working with Indiana State Police and a “federal organization”. They say they have held many interviews on the matter and have searched several area properties throughout the investigation.

Deputy Chief Chris Liggett said EPD wanted to “squash some rumors” that are being circulated on social media. He first noted that there is no crime scene for the investigation.

Liggett says the shaved head Scottie is seen with in the first photo shared of him was something Scottie requested and was done prior to his disappearance.

He says they have done several interviews with family members and have conducted polygraph tests. He says they’re currently at a standstill in the investigation and asked anyone with tips to call police at (765)-396-3297 or call 911.

